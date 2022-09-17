Cheetahs return to India after 70-year absence

The cheetahs - five females and three males - arrived after a two-day airplane and helicopter journey from the African savannah, and are expected to spend two to three months in a 6-square-km enclosure inside the park in the central Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.

If all goes well with their acclimation to Kuno, the cats will be released to run through 5,000 square km of forest and grassland, sharing the landscape with leopards, sloth bears and striped hyenas.

Another 12 cheetahs are expected to join the fledgling Indian population next month from South Africa. And as India gathers more funding for the 910 million rupee ($11.4 million) project, largely financed by the state-owned Indian Oil, it hopes to eventually grow the population to around 40 cats.

SP Yadav of the National Tiger Conservation Authority said the extinction of the cheetah in India in 1952 was the only time the country had lost a large mammal species since independence.

"It is our moral and ethical responsibility to bring it back."

But some Indian conservation experts called the effort a "vanity project" that ignores the fact that the African cheetah — a subspecies similar but separate from the critically endangered Asiatic cheetah now only found in Iran — is not native to the Indian subcontinent.

And with India's 1.4 billion human population jockeying for land, biologists worry cheetahs won't have enough space to roam without being killed by predators or people.