Streaming to survive: Thailand's out-of-work elephants in crisis

Like thousands of other elephant owners around the country, the Sapmak family had to return to their home village as the pandemic decimated elephant camps and foreign tourism ground to a virtual halt. Only 400,000 foreign tourists arrived in Thailand last year compared with nearly 40 million in 2019.

Some days, Siriporn doesn't receive any donations and her elephants are underfed.

"We are hoping for tourists to (return). If they come back, we might not be doing these livestreams anymore," she said.

"If we get to go back to work, we get a (stable) income to buy grass for elephants to eat."

Edwin Wiek, founder of Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, estimates that at least a thousand elephants in Thailand would have no "proper income" until more tourists return.

Thailand has about 3,200 to 4,000 captive elephants, according to official agencies, and about 3,500 in the wild.

Wiek said the Livestock Development Department needs to find "some kind" of budget to support these elephants.

"Otherwise, it's going to be difficult to keep them alive I think for most families," he said.

"LIKE FAMILY"

The families in Ban Ta Klang, the epicentre of Thailand's elephant business located in Surin province, have cared for elephants for generations and have a close connection to them.