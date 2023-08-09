Rising prices for travel do not appear to be curbing wanderlust

Overall, global passenger demand is estimated to grow 22% year-on-year in 2023 and 6% in 2024, Moody's investor service said on Tuesday. Ticket prices, which in some cases have increased by double-digit percentages since the pandemic, are unlikely to plummet.

"Everyone is pricing against demand and this is the basic economic equation," Jozsef Varadi, CEO of budget carrier Wizz Air, said. "We are in a high-input cost environment. So, that puts pressure on pricing."

Hayley Berg, lead economist at online travel agency Hopper, said travelers to Europe and Asia are not expected to see substantial price relief this autumn. She expects air fares on long-haul international routes to remain high until supply outpaces pre-pandemic levels, demand normalizes and jet fuel prices decline further.

The weak spot is US domestic travel, as the end of COVID-19 testing restrictions has unleashed pent-up demand by Americans to take vacations overseas.

"They said earlier in the year, 'Look, I'm going to do that international trip that we've been meaning to do,' and that's created a lot of crowded places with Americans in Europe," Booking Holdings CEO Glenn Fogel told Reuters.

International inbound travel to the United States in May rose 26% year over year to 5.37 million visitors but is still about 20% lower than pre-pandemic visitor volumes reported in May 2019, according to the US National Travel and Tourism Office.

Average domestic airfare is currently $246 round-trip, down 8% from 2022, according to travel booking app Hopper.

Executives said US hotel rooms may become more expensive due to lack of supply, but softening demand may moderate that effect.