Taiwan to end COVID quarantine for arrivals, welcome back tourists

Taiwan will end its mandatory COVID-19 quarantine for arrivals from Oct 13 and welcome tourists back, the government said on Thursday, completing a major step on its plan to re-open to the outside world.

Taiwan had kept some of its entry and quarantine rules in place as large parts of the rest of Asia relaxed or lifted them completely, although in June it cut the number of days required in isolation for arrivals to three from seven previously.

Taiwan has reported 6.3 million domestic cases since the beginning of the year, driven by the more infectious omicron variant. With more than 99% of those showing no or only mild symptoms, the government has relaxed restrictions in its "new Taiwan model".