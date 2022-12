India boosts facilities at Delhi airport to ease year-end travel congestion

He said additional measures were also being taken at other airports, including those in the western city of Mumbai and Bengaluru in the south.

"In the last 24 to 36 hours, all agencies have swung into action to mitigate congestion at every checkpoint at all major airports. Congestion at entry points and check-in counters at T3 has eased," Scindia said in a post on LinkedIn.

Indian infrastructure conglomerate GMR Group, which leads a conglomerate that owns and operates the airport, did not respond to a request for comment.

Like in other countries, air travel in India has picked up as COVID-19 restrictions have eased.

The congestion at Delhi airport prompted India's biggest airline IndiGo to ask passengers to arrive at Delhi airport for check-in at least 3-1/2 hours before their flight, instead of the usual two hours. Other airlines had to delay flights, a Reuters journalist who travelled from Terminal 3 said.