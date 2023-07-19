Visitors to Japan top 2m in June for the first time since COVID

"Compared with 2019, business at our restaurants has made a complete comeback or got even better, thanks in part to a rebound in the number of foreign tourists," said owner and chef Yosuke Imada.

"People from overseas spend up to about 50,000 yen ($359). Perhaps they don't feel it's that expensive thanks to a weak yen," Imada said.

Even with a record heat wave in Japan, travellers are pouring in, taking advantage of a slide in the currency that has made holidays the cheapest in decades.

The influx is helping stir demand-driven inflation in the world's third-largest economy, as hotels, restaurants, and retailers find they can charge more without denting sales.

Kyubey in April halted a lunch sale it had offered for years as rising costs for sea urchin, abalone and other shellfish made the price untenable.

But discounts aren't needed now for Kyubey's customers, who come mainly from Europe, the United States, and elsewhere in Asia. It is sometimes completely booked out by foreigners, making it hard for Japanese diners to get in, Imada said.