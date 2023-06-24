More people from India are travelling abroad, particularly to the US

The U.S. tourism sector has taken note. "New markets like India may offset (other countries) and help us grow in the long run," said Geoff Freeman, chairman of the US Travel Association.

The United States will open two new consulates in India in the cities of Bengaluru and Ahmedabad, according to a joint statement from President Joe Biden and Modi.

For the first five months of 2023, travel from India to the United States has exceeded pre-pandemic volumes, according to data from the US Department of Commerce National Travel and Tourism Office. Other Asian countries are lagging, particularly China, where travellers have been slow to return to the United States post-pandemic.

India last year ranked third among overseas travellers visiting the United States, up from eighth in 2019. Those figures do not include cross-border visitors from Canada and Mexico. Executives said the activity reflects trends similar to those that emerged several years ago in China.

“When you think about the power of the Chinese(international) traveller (due to) that rising middle class and wealth creation there, India is going through the same evolution too," IHG Hotels and Resorts CEO Keith Barr said at a hospitality conference this month.