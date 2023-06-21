    বাংলা

    Japan sees 1.9 million visitors in May, down from cherry blossom rush

    The number of visitors is down from the nation's famous cherry blossom rush in April, data showed

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 11:54 AM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 11:54 AM

    Japan saw a slight decline in visitors in May from the previous month, when a rush of tourists came to see the nation's famous cherry blossoms without COVID-19 restrictions, official data showed on Wednesday.

    The number of foreign visitors for business and leisure came in just below 1.9 million last month from a post-pandemic high of 1.95 million in April, the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) said.

    Arrivals were down 31.5% from the level in May 2019, before the coronavirus outbreak.

    Travellers from China, previously Japan's biggest tourist segment and the lifeblood of many retailers, grew 24% to 134,400 in June, though still far below 2019 levels.

    Tourism to Japan all but halted for more than two years during the pandemic, but the numbers have risen steadily since the government resumed visa-free travel for many countries in October. It scrapped remaining infection controls on May 8.

    Meanwhile, the yen has weakened sharply against other major currencies, making trips to Japan the cheapest in many years. Consumer-focused businesses are starting to feel the benefits.

    Mid-June sales figures at major department stores indicated strong demand from Chinese visitors, particularly in the western tourist destinations of Osaka and Kyoto, according to Jefferies analyst Mitsuko Miyasako.

    Cosmetics sales at Takashimaya and J Front Retailing rebounded to just under 70% of 2019 levels, she wrote in a report.

    Occupancy for Air Canada's flights to Japan was 95% in May, even higher than in pre-COVID times, said Kiyo Weiss, senior director of sales for the Asia-Pacific region.

    "Japan has been viewed for a long time as a bucket list country by North American leisure travellers," she said. "Now that Japan has reopened to tourists and the current exchange rate makes leisure trips less expensive, we think this trend will continue to grow."

    RELATED STORIES
    An aerial view shows an oil factory of Idemitsu Kosan Co. in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, Japan November 12, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
    Oil jumps 2% on Saudi plan to deepen output cuts
    The oil market now looks like it will be even tighter in the second half of the year, according to an analyst
    People wait for a traffic sign to change on the first day of the Japanese government's relaxation of official guidance on masks as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, at a shopping district in Tokyo, Japan Mar 13, 2023.
    Japan will 'aggressively' push for women's participation after gender gap report
    The country's gender parity in political empowerment was one of the lowest in the world, ranking at 138 out of 146 countries
    A participant wears a mask as they march during the Tokyo Rainbow Pride parade, celebrating advances in LGBTQ rights and calling for marriage equality, in Tokyo, Japan Apr 23, 2023.
    Polish LGBTQ march seeks to show strength as election looms
    The community eyes elections in October or November in which gay rights could play a prominent role
    An aerial view shows an oil factory of Idemitsu Kosan Co in Ichihara, east of Tokyo, Japan Nov 12, 2021, in this photo taken by Kyodo.
    India soon to overtake China as largest oil demand driver: IEA
    Since India has abundant renewable energy capacity, the country should not miss the opportunity to become a superpower in the green hydrogen business, Fatih Birol said

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp