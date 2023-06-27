Madrid joins race for high-spending tourists with bet on five-star hotels

As pandemic travel restrictions began to ease in the spring of 2021 foreign tourists returning to Madrid discovered the city's downtown had undergone a makeover.

An area better known for its budget hostels, tacky souvenir shops and car-choked roads now had wider pavements, pedestrianised zones, and streets that Madrid's town hall says are safer and cleaner.

The facelift was part of the city's plan to attract a string of five-star hotels as it pushes for a piece of the luxury tourism sector until now dominated in Europe by Paris, London and Milan.

Deluxe hotels are cropping up all over the centre of Spain's capital. The Four Seasons Hotels Ltd FSHLEX.UL opened a hotel near the central Puerta del Sol after the refurbishment of seven buildings including a former bank branch. The 1,500 square metre complex includes a shopping mall for luxury brands including Dior and Hermes.

Marriott International reopened the Santo Mauro Palace after renovation work during the pandemic and in June began to revamp the Westin Palace, adding 400 rooms. The nearby Ritz has recently been upgraded to the luxury Mandarin Oriental Ritz brand. Universal Music selected Madrid for the launch of its first five-star hotel.

"We chose Madrid because it has been underrepresented in the luxury segment for years," said Richard Brekelmans, Marriott’s vice president for Southern Europe, citing the city's abundance of art museums, theatres and restaurants as its main draw.