Foreign tourism to Portugal surpasses pre-COVID levels in July

The number of foreign tourists visiting Portugal slightly surpassed pre-pandemic levels in July for the first time since the end of most COVID-19 restrictions, data from the National Statistics Institute (INE) showed on Wednesday.

More than 1.8 million foreigners stayed in Portuguese hotels last month, up from around 600,000 a year ago, when the country still had some restrictions in place, and slightly above 1.78 million in July of 2019, which was a record year for tourism.

Portugal's tourism sector accounted for almost 15% of gross domestic product before the pandemic that broke out in early 2020, crippling global travel.