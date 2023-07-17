    বাংলা

    Italy shuts main Sicily airport until Wednesday due to fire

    There were no injuries in the fire that broke out at the airport in the Sicilian city of Catania, close to some of the main tourist hot spots

    Reuters
    Published : 17 July 2023, 08:17 AM
    Updated : 17 July 2023, 08:17 AM

    The airport in the Sicilian city of Catania, close to some of the main tourist hot spots in eastern Sicily, has been shut down until Wednesday due to a fire, its management company wrote on Twitter.

    The fire broke out late on Sunday and there were no injuries, the airport said. Firefighters said they managed to contain the blaze about 90 minutes after it was called in, but provided no details on possible causes or any link to current high temperatures in the region.

    Catania was among several Italian cities that imposed a hot weather red alert on Sunday, along with the Sicilian capital of Palermo and the third island's largest city of Messina, as the country braced for record high temperatures in the coming days.

    Flights at the Sicilian airport, which according to the Assoaeroporti sector group, ranked fifth for traffic in Italy last year and first on the island, have been suspended until 1200 GMT on Wednesday, the company said.

    Ansa news agency reported dense smoke in the lower part of the facility after the fire broke out, sending people rushing out of the airport shouting and in distress.

    The Catania airport is regularly used by tourists heading to places like Mount Etna and Taormina, which is about 70 kilometres (43.5 miles) away, and Siracusa, with its Greek Theatre and the historical centre on the Ortigia island.

    RELATED STORIES
    General view shows the archaeological area of Largo Argentina a day before it reopens to the public after restoration, in Rome, Italy, Jun 19, 2023.
    Rome to open ancient square where Julius Caesar was killed
    Italian fashion house Bulgari funded the work at a site that was first discovered and excavated during building work in Rome in the 1920s
    An Alitalia airplane approaches to land at Fiumicino airport in Rome, Italy Oct 24, 2018.
    Behind aviation recovery, suppliers struggle to keep up
    Labour shortages are hurting the whole ecosystem from new assembly to repair shops as demand rebounds for travel and planes
    Pope Francis greets people after having been discharged from Gemelli Hospital in Rome, Italy, Jun 16, 2023.
    Pope Francis leaves hospital 9 days after surgery
    He left Rome's Gemelli hospital after an abdominal hernia repair surgery
    A US Army Black Hawk helicopter flies over the Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport as US President Joe Biden also arrives to visit Poland, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, near Rzeszow, Poland, Mar 25, 2022.
    22 US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap
    There are about 900 US personnel deployed to Syria, most of them in the east, as part of a mission fighting the remnants of the Islamic State

    Opinion

    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen, Reuters Breakingviews
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan