May 15, 2024

Japan visitors exceed 3m for 2nd straight month: tourism agency

Arrivals in April were up 56% from the prior year and 4% higher than in 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic shut global borders

Japan visitors exceed 3m for 2nd straight month
Visitors take selfie photos under an early-flowering Ookanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at Ueno Park in Tokyo, Japan Mar 8, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters

Published : 15 May 2024, 06:31 PM

Updated : 15 May 2024, 06:31 PM

