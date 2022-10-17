Sea level rise now menaces even a Viking bastion of uplifted land

"We're lucky to have this post-glacial uplift," said Sofie Schöld, an expert on rising oceans at the Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute.

The country has gained about 10,000 sq km (3,860 sq miles) of land - an area about the size of Jamaica - since Viking times, experts say.

But the pace is slowing, and "Sweden now definitely has headaches about rising sea levels", Schöld said.

HOTTER, HIGHER

Global temperatures have risen more than 1.2 degrees Celsius (2.2 Fahrenheit) since preindustrial times and are now swiftly approaching a 1.5C degrees of warming mark that scientists fear could herald a transition to far costlier and deadlier climate change impacts.

The 2015 Paris Agreement, a pact among almost 200 nations, set a goal of limiting global warming to "well below" 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 Fahrenheit) while "pursuing efforts" for 1.5C.

But with fossil fuel use still rising globally, despite pledges to slash emissions, 1.5C of warming could be passed within a decade, top climate scientists say.

They fear that could trigger irreversible ecological tipping points, from surging sea levels as polar ice melts to spiking temperatures as methane - a potent driver of warming - escapes thawing permafrost.

A hotter planet is also expected to spark more extreme weather, crop failures, species extinctions, migration and soaring personal and financial losses for many people around the planet.

Last year, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said global sea level rise might be limited to 30 cm this century if emissions are slashed to meet the 1.5C goal. If emissions remain high, the rise could be up to a metre, it said.

But it also warned that seas could rise almost 2 metres (6.5 feet) if higher emissions drove the collapse of ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland.

Worryingly, a study in the journal Science in August estimated that Greenland and West Antarctica, which together lock up ice equivalent to about 10 metres (32 feet) of sea level rise, could pass a "tipping point" at just 1.5C, triggering an irreversible meltdown that would redraw the world´s coastlines.

"We may have made the commitment to 10 metres of sea level rise in the long run. The only comfort is that it is an apocalyptic vision on a timescale … which is probably at least 1,000 years,” said Tim Lenton, a climate change and earth system science professor at the University of Exeter and an author of the study.

But smaller increases in sea level rise already present a growing threat to many low-lying cities and countries, particularly as wilder weather drives stronger storm surges of salty water inland.

IMPERILED ISLANDS

For many of the 39 members of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), sea level rise is today an acute risk to coastal communities, vital infrastructure and important economic pillars such as agriculture and tourism.

In the south Pacific island of Tuvalu, for instance, "groundwater is no longer drinkable, saltwater intrusion damages crops, fisheries are dwindling, and families are more prone to water-borne disease", said AOSIS chair Walton Webson, of Antigua and Barbuda.

Fiji, another Pacific island nation, spent about $500,000 to relocate a first community, Vunidogoloa, away from the coast in 2014, and plans to move more than 40 others inland.

"Loss of land is beyond adaptation efforts. This devastation is happening before our very eyes,” Webson said.

He said the world's "continued addiction to fossil fuels" was a huge frustration for island countries, who are among those most at risk.

"AOSIS has long championed '1.5 to stay alive', and it is devastating to see this goal faltering due to the lack of ambition from some industrialized countries," he said.

But “make no mistake – (even) warming at 1.5C is no ideal situation for small island developing states", he added.

SAFE FOR 100 YEARS?

In Stockholm, the new Slussen lake-protection project, now under construction, will include cafes, bars, bridges, roads and metro upgrades.

Signs around the huge site warn local people that "Slussen is not built in a day".

"With this capacity we are safe for 100 years," predicted Magnus Tengblad, a city construction coordinator on the project, as he walked amid a lock and sluices taking shape beneath a golden-coloured bridge imported from China.