Far from home, LGBTQ+ Russians feel sad but safer

"I am more free in Armenia, but it's far from perfect," Derrek said.

Armenia ranks 47th in Europe for LGBTQ+ rights, according to ILGA-Europe, directly behind Russia and one ahead of Turkey, while Georgia ranks 34th, higher than several European Union countries including Lithuania, Romania and Poland.

In the southwestern Georgian region of Adjara on the Black Sea, Stasia Ekman said she felt safer now after leaving the northern Russian city of Cherepovets.

"It is objectively safer here in Georgia, the danger of going to jail or being beaten or raped has disappeared," said Ekman, who identifies as a lesbian and non-binary – someone who identifies as neither male nor female.

"You feel that you won't get killed here."

The 24-year-old web designer and her partner are working remotely and currently staying at campsites along the coast with their two dogs and two cats.

But still, being an openly LGBTQ+ couple is not easy in the Caucasian country, where she said they had faced "patriarchy, gender stereotypes and homophobia".

"I am very grateful to Georgia for accepting us and giving us security, (but) now we want to move on."

EUROPE'S TOURIST ROW

Within the European Union, Lithuania has become a favoured destination for many Russians since the war began, with more than 2,200 having applied for a temporary residence permit in the first six months of 2022.

But the Baltic region is also at the centre of the EU-wide debate over denying tourist visas to Russians. Countries such as Estonia and neighbouring Finland back the move, which activists say could hurt potential LGBTQ+ asylum seekers.

Max Poliakov, 38, got a journalist visa one month after arriving in Vilnius, last March, allowing him to continue his former work as a reporter.

As he spoke in the Lithuanian capital, Poliakov pointed to an arm tattoo showing headphones and radio frequencies, a reminder of his time as a radio journalist.

The website of the outlet Poliakov worked for in Russia was blocked early in March after it refused to take down a story he wrote from the Russian-Ukrainian border on the dire conditions facing Russian army soldiers, who it said lacked socks, food and other basic items.