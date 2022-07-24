In carbon markets we trust? New global guidance aims to stop greenwashing

According to Ecosystem Marketplace, a research group that tracks environmental finance, the annual value of the voluntary carbon market topped $1 billion for the first time in 2021, more than doubling in size from 2020.

It said more companies - from energy to consumer goods and finance - are looking to buy credits as they work on developing strategies to cut their emissions to net zero in the long term.

But as the market grows, so has concern that some of the projects businesses are backing may fall short on promises about their benefits for the climate, ecosystems and local people.

Those worries are rooted in past experience with the world's first carbon-offsetting market, the United Nations' Clean Development Mechanism, which awarded 45% of its more than 2 billion credits to just a handful of projects, mainly in Asia for cutting industrial gases, raising doubts over environmental integrity.

Some forest-based carbon projects have also been criticised for claiming averted emissions in places where there was no real deforestation threat or for failing to consult indigenous people and depriving them of land.

DEMAND FOR QUALITY

Pedro Martins Barata, senior climate director with the US-based Environmental Defense Fund, said companies are struggling to find a simple, efficient method to judge the quality of the myriad credits on offer, and are seeking clearer guidance.

"They know they will be called out if they make the wrong decisions," he noted.

While there are already standard-setting agencies and registries that verify credits using third-party auditors, a global effort is now underway to establish a universal set of "Core Carbon Principles" to which eligible carbon credit programmes can adhere.

They will be published and managed by a body called the Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (ICVCM), drawing on expertise from scientists, investors, environmentalists, policymakers and indigenous people.

A public consultation on a draft version will be launched by the end of July, with a view to finalising the principles and a framework for applying them in the fourth quarter.

Details are not yet available, but the ICVCM says the goal is to set new global threshold standards for high-quality carbon credits that channel finance towards emissions reductions beyond what companies can do themselves and contribute to climate-resilient development.

Barata said the key is to set the bar high enough to drive up environmental and social standards in the market, but without making the principles too stringent for the majority to follow.

"There is a sweet spot in between ... and (it) hopefully is that we push the programmes to increase the quality of what they're doing over time," added Barata, who also co-chairs the expert panel crafting the principles.

'MISLEADING' ADS

This international push to build confidence in the market is intended to complement the work of another organisation developing a code of practice for companies to make accurate, trustworthy public claims about the carbon credits they use.