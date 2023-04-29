Braving boos, Macron hopes 'cathartic' walkabouts will soothe pension anger

"The logic of what I'm doing in the coming days, weeks and months is to let this anger come out in a totally legitimate way," Macron told reporters in Alsace last week.

The move echoes Macron's decision in 2019 to launch what he called a "great debate" following the yellow-vest rebellion, a broad anti-government movement triggered by high fuel prices. In this instance, weeks of town-hall meetings across the country helped him stage a political come-back by appearing to listen more to people.

VISCERAL REJECTION

Repeating that feat will be hard, however.

An opinion poll by pollster Ifop taken exactly a year after Macron's re-election and a few days after he signed the pension reform into law, showed his popularity ratings close to lows reached during the yellow-vest crisis.

Within that, the share of voters "very unhappy" with him reached 47% in April, a 7-point increase in a month and a record-high for this sub-segment.

"We can observe a visceral and gut-deep rejection among almost one in two French people," Ifop's Frederic Dabi said.

Macron has crystallised anger with a series of faux pas and cutting remarks over the past six years that have left a lasting impression of haughtiness among the general public.

"The French don't want to listen to him anymore," Julien Odoul, a far-right lawmaker said. "It's not brave to meet the French, it's just the president's job."

For many government officials, the hatred appears irrational given Macron's positive record on the economy, with unemployment down to a 15-year low, inflation among the lowest in Europe, and the economy escaping recession so far.

But a comeback is made all the more difficult by a hardening of political opposition in parliament.

Before the pension reform protests, the government managed to pass legislation on issues such as nuclear energy and renewables with the help of both left-wing and right-wing lawmakers outside Macron's centrist alliance.

But making deals with other parties is now more difficult. The hard-left NUPES alliance has adopted a strategy to demonise Macron. Making deals with the far-right, meanwhile, would play into the hands of Le Pen, who wants to "normalise" her party to boost her governing credentials.

The conservative Les Republicains (LR), a natural ally on economic and law and order reforms, was badly split by the pension episode, and can no longer be relied on.

That was apparent again this week, when his prime minister Elisabeth Borne was forced to give up on an immigration bill.

She had to admit she had failed to reach a deal with LR on the legislation, which aimed to please both left-wing and right-wing voters by speeding-up expulsions of illegal migrants while making it easier to obtain residency permits for those who work in sectors struggling to find workers.

ROADMAP UNCLEAR

The government has this week published a "roadmap" of what it wants to achieve this year. Its next big reform is a plan to make those receiving the minimum welfare benefit work or get training for 15-20 hours a week.

That's already causing unease. Martin Hirsh, an influential voice on poverty issues who worked in former president Nicolas Sarkozy's government said it would amount to "unpaid work" and was a "terrifying" prospect.

All of this is made trickier in the context of rising interest rates on a debt pile worth 112% of GDP.

The government is working on a spending review. No details have been revealed so far but cutting spending could prove politically explosive.

The government can always use executive powers to pass the budget bill at the end of the year, but the reputational costs of doing so are high -- as the pension bill showed.

At the food market, however, Macron appeared determined to carry on.

"Some people are not happy, some people tell me off, but you can talk. And sometimes you can convince them," he said with a smile.