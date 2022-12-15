Africa's food crisis is the biggest yet – five reasons why

"THEY DON'T KNOW THEY'RE DEAD"

The Benadir hospital can't always help.

"Sometimes mothers bring us dead children," said Farhia Moahmud Jama, head nurse at the paediatric emergency unit. "And they don't know they're dead."

Weakened by hunger, camp residents are vulnerable to disease and people are dying due to a lack of food, said Nadifa Hussein Mohamed, who managed the camp where Isak's family initially stayed.

"Maybe the whole world is hungry and donors are bankrupt, I don't know," she said. "But we're calling out for help, and we do not see relief."

Isak and her husband said some nights, armed men threaten and beat the residents: "They want to sell the land."

Ahmed, the district official, said security around the camps was tight.

4. DEBT

COVID-19 left Africa facing the strongest economic headwinds in years, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

After years of borrowing, countries are struggling to service their debts. According to the IMF, 19 of sub-Saharan Africa's 35 low-income countries are in debt distress – where a government is unable to fulfil its financial obligations and debt restructuring is required – or at high risk of it.

Ghana is an example. The country of 32 million people owed 476 billion cedis – or around $42 billion in September – over $1,300 per person. In July, the government turned to the IMF for relief. In December, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said debt had topped 100% of Ghana's Gross Domestic Product.

Ghana's currency, the cedi, is Africa's weakest. At its lowest level this year, in November, it sank by 59% against the dollar, straining the country's ability to pay for imports. Shopkeepers shut their doors temporarily in October in protest.

In October, Ghana's inflation rate hit a new 21-year high of 40.4%, driven in large part by higher food costs. Cereal prices have gone up over 51%. Dairy and eggs by nearly 59%.

Globally, prices of cereals, dairy, meat, vegetable oils and sugar climbed over 23% in 2021, the fastest in more than a decade, according to an index from the FAO.

Food expenses constitute 40% of households' consumer spending in sub-Saharan Africa – the highest share in the world, according to the IMF.

For Ghanaian Evelyn Lartey, a trip to market in the capital Accra has become a race.

"The maths you use one day expires the next, and you don't know what are the real prices," she said. "You just have to pay what you're told or else keep walking."

HEART PAIN

On Wednesday Oct. 19, months after Muna and Hamdi's deaths, two of Isak's other daughters – Nasib and Fardawsa – could not sleep.

"They were complaining of heart pain. It was 2 a.m.," she said.

They set off for the hospital. There were few vehicles on the road, and none stopped when they tried to wave them down, so Isak and her husband carried the children for four km.

A normal three-year-old child has between 11 and 13.7 grams of haemoglobin, the iron-rich protein that carries oxygen around the body, per decilitre of blood.

Doctors told Isak that Fardawsa's blood contained 1 gram of haemoglobin per decilitre. She needed a blood transfusion.

The medics couldn't find a vein on her hands, so they transfused the blood through a vein in her head.

"It's not yet her time to die," her mother said, relieved.

5. GOVERNMENTS

African governments have done little to prevent food crises from recurring.

In a move to boost production, reduce import reliance and improve food security, leaders in 2003 pledged to commit at least 10% of their national budgets to agriculture and rural development within five years.

By 2021, nearly two decades later, just two countries in sub-Saharan Africa – Mali and Zimbabwe – met that target.

Instead, an analysis of 39 African countries by UK charity Oxfam found, spending on agriculture fell as a share of budgets between 2019 and 2021.

Agriculture makes up nearly 20% of Africa's GDP and more than half of Africans work in the sector, according to the World Bank. Most of this is low-productivity subsistence farming, and the region is a net importer of staples including wheat, palm oil and rice, the FAO says.

Productivity and crop yields have increased, but they are still the lowest in the world and the FAO says they come nowhere close to keeping up with the continent's growing population, which the UN. forecasts will more than triple to 4.3 billion by the end of the century.

So agricultural production per capita is falling, according to the FAO.

Self-sufficiency for major food commodities is decreasing. Without action, the World Bank says Africa's food import bill, which stood at $43 billion in 2019, could rise to $110 billion in 2025.

"We have 65% of the world's available arable land. We have to wake up," Akinwumi Adesina, president of the African Development Bank, told Reuters. "For me, the bare minimum is that Africa is able to feed itself."

"STRENGTH, BUT NO WORK"

Nasib and Fardawsa spent a week in the hospital, receiving blood transfusions, medicine and nutritional biscuits. They recovered, but then Isak's four-month-old, Farhan, needed care.

He received an emergency transfusion and treatment. The doctor prescribed syrups and supplementary iron tablets that the family cannot afford.

"I don't have any money," she said.

In search of aid and security, in November the family moved onto an abandoned military camp closer to the city centre.

They are no longer harassed, but attacks by Islamist militants periodically send the city into lock-down. Isak's husband, Mohamed Ibrahim, hoped he could earn money for food in town, working as a porter.

"I have strength but no work. I have a wooden wheelbarrow," he said. But most people use the services of tuk-tuks instead.

After months on the move – from her village to the city, from camp to camp, and hospital to hospital – Isak is running out of energy. She believes she herself and two other children are now also anaemic.

"If he gets a dollar or two, this is not even enough for food for the children."