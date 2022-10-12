Thai nursery massacre unfolded over three hours of horror

In the days before he murdered 36 people, including 22 children stabbed as they slept, the former police sergeant behind Thailand's worst massacre was firing guns in his backyard

For several nights the sound of 34-year-old Panya Khamrap’s 9 mm pistol cracked the silence in the sleepy village of Tha Uthai, neighbours said.

It was the latest show of violence from the former police officer, once a village success story who became an angry, introverted man in a downward spiral, though still invested with some of the authority his old job bestowed.

"How were we going to report him to the police? He was the police," said Phuwan Polyeam, 29, who lives close by with her two children.

Panya murdered the 36 people in a three-hour rampage through the district in which he was born, shooting and stabbing to death neighbours, including a childhood friend.

The 22 child victims at the nursery were boys and girls aged two to five. Seven are in hospital.

The violence – the deadliest massacre of children anywhere in recent years – has stunned the country.

Authorities initially blamed drugs. Panya was described by police as a user of methamphetamine pills known as yaba and was fired in January for drug possession.

But an autopsy found no trace of drugs in Panya's system on the day of the killings, on Thursday last week, police said.

Thailand's deputy police chief, General Surachate Hakparn, told Reuters the violence resulted from "exploded emotion", pointing to his dismissal from the police and legal, money, and family troubles.

Panya's movements that day are obscure. There were multiple murders in different locations and police have yet to release a comprehensive account.

Reuters established a timeline of events through interviews with neighbours, witnesses, and an investigating officer.