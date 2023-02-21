Russian gas out, renewables in? Europe clings to green goals

"Energy markets and policies have changed as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, not just for the time being but for decades to come," Birol argued in his agency's annual energy outlook, published in October.

"Government responses around the world promise to make this a historic and definitive turning point towards a cleaner, more affordable and more secure energy system."

POLITICAL PRIORITY

One key change as a result of the Russian invasion is that energy concerns have moved dramatically up the European political agenda, said Jonathan Stern, a long-time energy researcher at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

"Energy has become an immediate voter issue - unlike climate change," he said in an interview. "Voters are having to pay more money, voters are concerned if they'll get their energy - and politicians know elections are never more than a couple of years away."

Soaring gas prices helped push the average inflation rate across the EU to a record high of 11.5% in October 2022, as expensive food and fossil fuel-based fertilisers stoked the cost of living and hiked concerns over food security.

But European gas prices have dropped as much as 85% since peaking last summer, easing some of the pressure.

Still, Raphael Hanoteaux, a policy advisor on gas politics for climate and energy at think-tank E3G, said the energy crisis had placed issues such as how to ramp up renewables and increase energy efficiency, while reducing fossil-fuel use, "front and center of not only the climate debate but the security debate".

Continuing price volatility in gas markets - as the conflict in Ukraine drags on and Russia reorients its exports towards Asia - is a huge worry for European governments that have spent nearly 800 billion euros ($853 billion) subsidising home and business energy bills, and are wondering how long they can keep it up, he added.

Without Russian gas, "it's way more profitable to build wind and solar capacity than to scramble to Qatar or Azerbaijan to secure fossil fuels", Hanoteaux said in an interview.

Faced with tough choices, the Netherlands, Germany and France all are looking at shifts such as phasing down gas-powered heating in buildings and boosting installation of renewables - though solar and wind are still far more widely used for electricity production than heating.