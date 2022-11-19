From sex workers to bakers, Twitter business users fear losses

While Musk has said that under his leadership some, if not all, accounts that have been restricted will have the curbs lifted, it is not clear when that will happen.

Musk has also promised that Twitter will be better for content creators, proposing paywalled, long-form video that will give a greater cut of revenue to creators than YouTube, on top of the platform's existing tipping feature or Super Follows.

But Diamond is unconvinced.

"It would be incredible to not have to leave the platform, but there are such arbitrary rules when it comes to the terms of service," she said.

Even if the rules were clearer, key members of Twitter's security and engineering team leaving the company has cast doubts on how secure it will be, and she does not want to risk putting her employees at risk if data is leaked, she said.

"I don't think it's going to be a positive thing for sex workers and people whose content is already marginalised in an online sphere," said Diamond.

'ENTERING THE WILDERNESS'

Rights groups are also concerned about a potential surge in hate speech, with the loss of specialist rights and ethics teams, and reports of heavy cuts in regional headquarters including in Asia and Africa.

Musk has said "Twitter's strong commitment to content moderation remains absolutely unchanged", but business owners fear that the platform may no longer be a safe, or desirable, site for sales.

"I just don't feel safe on Twitter these days," said Davy Tsopo, a former cleaner-turned-baker, whose online business took off in Johannesburg during the pandemic lockdown.

"Every time I log on I feel I am entering the wilderness," said Tsopo, a Zimbabwean, who said the hate speech toward foreign nationals in South Africa had made it unbearable to go onto the platform, even before Musk fired ethics specialists.

Tsopo said he would prefer to continue to sell mainly on other platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, adding that the possible reappearance of the $8 verification payment would be another big blow to micro businesses.

'LIFE OR DEATH'

Twitter has also been a lifeline for Rwanda's Edgard Ntamvutsa, whose small carpentry business pulled in hundreds of orders across the country since he tweeted a picture of a handmade laptop stand he designed for his wife during lockdown.

"It just went viral," said the 32-year-old, adding that while the future of the platform was uncertain, and sales had recently dropped, he was going to hedge his bets and stick around in case they pick up again.

Musk said this week he hoped to complete an organisational restructuring and eventually find a new leader to run the company.

But Oyewole, who is counting on her Twitter followers for the holiday season when most sales take place, fears the small businesses of marginalised entrepreneurs - such as LGBTQ+ or disabled users like herself - will suffer the most from Musk's overhaul of Twitter.

"This is life or death for a lot of people, this is how we eat and pay our bills," she said.

"It shouldn't be up to some random billionaire to change things without considering those affected in society."