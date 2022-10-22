Pro-Trump group gathers intel for its war on voting machines

The surveyors wrote up the election officials’ answers and posted accounts of their interviews online. While the questions differed slightly from state to state, all sought details on how election offices use and manage voting machines and ballot drop-boxes.

Most election officials who took the survey said they would have responded even had they known of the America Project’s involvement. They wanted to be transparent, they said, and valued opportunities to inform voters.

Still, some worried that their answers could be twisted to undermine public confidence in elections. Five officials expressed alarm that errors in the surveys could spread misinformation – a charge the America Project denied. One official said she wouldn’t meet with the surveyors again without the county’s attorney present.

'PROBABLY SKEWS DEM'

The interviewers who visited Roeske’s office in Oak Creek identified themselves as Chuck Maier and Virginia Pratt. Oak Creek is part of Milwaukee County, one of two big urban counties that in 2020 helped Democrat Joe Biden defeat Trump in Wisconsin.

Maier and Pratt asked more than 30 questions. At least half the answers, as reported by the surveyors, contained assumptions or inaccuracies, Roeske said.

For example, the survey report noted that Roeske “probably skews Dem” in her choice of election inspectors. Roeske told Reuters that she accepts all qualified inspectors, regardless of political affiliations. The surveyors noted that inspectors were trained “by a contractor or NGO.” In the group’s audio recording, Roeske said she does the recruiting and training herself.

Roeske’s support for Oak Creek’s single drop-box seemed to prompt the closing remark on the surveyors’ account of the conversation: “I think she’s a Dem. She was pro-drop box.”

Roeske, an elected official, said she’s neither a Democrat nor a Republican; she’s officially nonpartisan.

Maier and Pratt couldn't be reached for comment.

In other states, too, surveyors questioned election officials without disclosing the America Project’s involvement, according to audio recordings and Reuters interviews with officials.

In Virginia, a surveyor told Mecklenburg County’s registrar: “We’re nonpartisan – just to help students and citizens." In Wisconsin, interviewers identified themselves as “concerned citizens” in Junction City and as “just a couple of girlfriends” in the town of Lanark.

Some surveyors seemed reluctant or unable to provide even basic information. Asked by an election official in Rockingham, Virginia, where their home base was located, one member of the group said he didn’t know. “Richmond comes to mind,” another said.

The America Project said that the state-level groups organising the surveys disclose their America Project partnerships on their websites. Those state groups use “America First” – Trump’s political slogan – in their names. Some include conspiratorial partisan rants on their websites, falsely claiming the 2020 election was stolen.

But Reuters found that surveyors rarely mentioned their affiliations with the America First groups. Oak Creek’s Roeske said the surveyors who visited her presented a business card that read, “We The People.” Others identified themselves as representatives of local organisations with less partisan-sounding names, such as “election transparency” groups in Texas and Florida.

Margetta Hill, the election administrator for Victoria County in Texas, said she would have rejected an interview request had she known the America Project was behind the surveys. Hill agreed to sit down with Maria Miller, who said she was a coordinator from Texas for Election Transparency, on July 27.

“The only reason I met with them was because they described themselves as nonpartisan,” she told Reuters.

At the county election office, Miller and three associates quizzed Hill on a range of topics, including the maintenance and security of voting machines.

Hill was surprised when Reuters told her that Miller’s group was backed by the America Project. In 2020, Miller was the national coordinator for Latinos for Trump, a Florida-based coalition. Miller also worked this year on the campaign of Bianca Gracia, a pro-Trump Republican candidate for the Texas legislature. Gracia – who said God had “appointed and assigned” her for the position – lost badly. She is now a “chief strategist” at the America Project.

In an interview, Miller described herself as a Christian conservative. Asked how the surveyors can call themselves nonpartisan given the America Project’s political activities, she responded that the organisation calls itself nonpartisan. “As far as I know, they're nonpartisan,” she said.

The surveyors who turned up in the Village of Amherst, Wisconsin, told Jodi Patoka, the clerk and treasurer, that they were "just citizens" with "no agenda," according to an audio recording. Asked how she felt after learning from Reuters about the America Project's involvement, Patoka replied: "Like we were lied to."

The surveyors could not be reached for comment. Asked about the Village of Amherst interview, the America Project’s Davis said: “Perhaps this volunteer did not understand the nuances of the relationship” between the state group and the America Project, “but nothing has ever been done that is misleading.”

OPAQUE FINANCES

The America Project surveyors often told election officials that they aimed to improve election transparency. But the finances of the organisation behind the surveys are opaque.

The America Project was incorporated in Delaware as a nonprofit in April 2021 and characterises itself as a “nonpartisan social welfare organisation.” Its initial non-profit federal tax filing – a public disclosure of its officers, revenue and spending – was due last spring. The group obtained a six-month extension that effectively shrouds its financial activity until just after the November elections.

The America Project says on its website that its “primary goal is to unite coalitions” around its core values. These extend beyond the conduct of elections to include border security, gun rights, parental rights, opposition to coronavirus vaccine and mask mandates, and promotion of Judeo-Christian traditions, according to its website and public statements.

While the organisation describes itself as nonpartisan, the America Project’s federal tax-exempt status does not require that designation. But partisan political work cannot be its “primary” activity or account for more than half its spending.

An examination of the America Project’s social media accounts, public events and the political activities of its officers shows that the group is a powerful force in a nationwide movement to contest Trump’s 2020 loss and question the integrity of US elections. The surveys are part of its "Operation Eagles Wings," which broadly aims to organise local groups in battleground states to monitor the 2022 elections. The surveys were reported earlier by the election-affairs website Votebeat.

Byrne has blamed Trump’s 2020 loss on a non-existent international plot to turn America into a Chinese colony. He faces a $1.6 billion lawsuit filed by Dominion Voting Systems over false claims about its machines. He has denied any wrongdoing and is contesting the suit.

Byrne made a fortune as founder and chief executive of internet retailer Overstock.com. He said at an America Project news conference in February that he had given the organisation about $8 million and would be covering all the group’s 2022 costs, amounting to “several million dollars.”

The group's chief evangelist is co-founder Michael Flynn, a former US Army lieutenant general and briefly Trump’s national security advisor, who was pardoned by Trump after pleading guilty in 2017 to lying to federal investigators about his contacts with a Russian official. In frequent appearances around the country, Flynn has falsely claimed that Trump was robbed of reelection in 2020 by widespread voter fraud. He often speaks at events featuring adherents of QAnon, the sprawling conspiracy theory that casts Trump as a saviour figure battling a Democratic cabal of Satan-worshipping paedophiles and cannibals.

Davis, the America Project spokesperson, said Flynn had “no managerial role” in the organisation. “He is an outside strategic advisor and is not involved in any decision making,” she said. Flynn's brother Joe is the America Project's third co-founder and oversees its day-to-day operations. Joe Flynn did not respond to requests for comment.

The America Project provided more than $3 million to finance an audit of the 2020 election results in Arizona’s largest county, Maricopa, according to the company that conducted the review, Cyber Ninjas. The audit was commissioned by Republican state legislators and backed by other pro-Trump organizations. The effort backfired: It found no evidence of election fraud and confirmed President Joe Biden’s victory.

The America Project has given $155,000 to a political action committee that promotes pro-Trump election deniers running for top state offices, according to campaign finance records. In Colorado, it donated $100,000 to a group that opposed a candidate running against an election conspiracy theorist seeking the Republican nomination for Secretary of State. And in Michigan, it gave another $100,000 to a Republican-run group pushing to rewrite state voting laws.

The America Project is also pursuing litigation challenging election results and policies. In Michigan, it has sponsored a new lawsuit brought by Republican candidates and officials seeking to void the state’s 2020 election results. In Georgia, it has funded VoterGA, a group that has filed several legal challenges to the state’s voting procedures and its handling of the 2020 election. Voter GA also has filed petitions with county election offices contesting the legitimacy of tens of thousands of voter registrations.

JUST 'ASKING QUESTIONS'

In Florida, the election-official surveys were coordinated by Michael Thompson, who said he was paid by the America Project. Thompson is the state director of its affiliate, Florida for America First. The state group, however, conducted the surveys under a different name: Floridians for Election Transparency, of which Thompson is also the state director.

Asked by Reuters if he thought it was important to inform election officials that the America Project was behind the surveys, Thompson replied: "I don't see why, really."

Quackenbush, who worked on Thompson’s team, said election supervisors wouldn't have talked had they known she was working with the America Project. "We weren't supposed to be talking to the supervisor and saying: 'I'm a Republican, I'm here to look over your shoulder,'" she said. "They have been trained that we people making questions are breeding misinformation and malcontent in the voters."