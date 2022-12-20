The man behind Trump World's myth of rigged voting machines

A 'GENIUS' WHO 'LOVES AMERICA'

When Montgomery approached Fanning with his 2020 vote-rigging claims, shortly before Election Day, he told her for the first time that Scorecard was being used to manipulate vote counts in the presidential race, Fanning said.

“That was the reveal,” she told said.

Fanning’s story on Montgomery’s claims reported that Hammer and Scorecard had been used for years to rig elections for Democrats, including the 2012 presidency, when Barack Obama won with Biden as his vice president. Then, in 2020, Democrats “tested” the technology by stealing the party’s presidential nomination from Bernie Sanders, one of Biden’s leading opponents in the Democratic primary elections, Fanning wrote, citing Montgomery. As the general election loomed, Fanning added, the system was being used to rob Trump: “This time, SCORECARD is stealing votes in Florida, Georgia, Texas, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Nevada, and Arizona.”

The theory started spreading even before the vote counts confirmed Trump’s loss. Former Trump strategist Steve Bannon pushed Montgomery’s claims on an episode of his War Room podcast the day before the election, promising: “We’re going to pull the plug on Scorecard.”

Bannon cited Fanning’s report and introduced a retired Air Force general, Tom McInerney, known for promoting bizarre conspiracy theories.

McInerney called Montgomery a “genius” who “loves America.”

“Dennis invented Scorecard,” McInerney said, “and he’s on our side.”

McInerney could not be reached for comment.

The Hammer-and-Scorecard theory took stolen-election claims to a new level, jumping the gap from mundane allegations of voter-fraud — like ballot-stuffing by corrupt local officials — to a vast international conspiracy to hack election systems and change millions of votes.

Powell, the attorney, also talked about Hammer and Scorecard on the same podcast with Bannon and McInerney: “There is already evidence from multiple sources that it exists. Absolute confirmation of it.”

Powell did not respond to requests for comment.

Three days after Election Day, with the race still undecided and freshly counted mail-in ballots putting Biden ahead, Powell pushed Montgomery’s claims from the corners of the internet into the mainstream media. In a Fox News appearance, she told host Lou Dobbs of “the likelihood that 3% of the vote total was changed in the pre-election ballots” by unnamed election-fixers using Hammer and Scorecard.

A Fox spokesperson said that the network later aired segments criticizing hacked-election conspiracy theories and confirming Biden’s win was legitimate.

On Nov 9, far-right podcaster Joe Oltmann linked Montgomery’s Hammer and Scorecard claims to a parallel conspiracy theory: that widely used voting machines manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems were rigged to flip votes from Trump to Biden. Dominion has repeatedly denied the baseless claim.

“We’re doing a deep dive on Dominion Voting Systems, all the stuff we’re seeing with Scorecard, with Hammer, Big Tech as a whole,” Oltmann said on his podcast.

The Dominion and Hammer-and-Scorecard narratives started to merge into a sweeping, amorphous theory that came to include leftist foreign governments as the villains. A week after the race was called for Biden, Powell appeared again on Fox, claiming to have “staggering statistical evidence” that Venezuela, China and Cuba worked with Dominion to steal the election.

“I’m going to release the Kraken,” she said, alluding to a fearsome mythological sea monster.

Two days later, Trump announced that Powell was added “to our other wonderful lawyers and representatives” on his legal team.

A Trump spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment about Montgomery or his Hammer-and-Scorecard theory.

Zullo, the Arizona sheriff’s investigator, wrote Powell on Nov. 20, 2020, to warn her about Montgomery, in an email.

“Montgomery will destroy the credibility of your legal team and send this entire matter and the nation in a whirlwind of lies and unproven claims,” wrote Zullo, a Trump supporter. “Please exercise much caution when dealing with Dennis Montgomery as he is very convincing.”

Zullo said Powell did not respond to his message.

Five days later, Powell filed a lawsuit in Michigan seeking to overturn the election results there. It was part of a barrage of similar suits nationwide that were rejected by judges for lack of evidence. She included a lengthy declaration by an expert who named Montgomery and cited his allegations that “US intelligence services had developed tools to infiltrate foreign voting systems.” The expert claimed that “hundreds of thousands of votes that were cast for President Trump in the 2020 general election were transferred to former Vice-President Biden.”

Powell amended her complaint a few days later and dropped the expert’s declaration and the references to Montgomery’s claims.

It isn’t clear why. It could not be determined whether Powell ever met or consulted with Montgomery and could not find any further references she made to him or the Hammer and Scorecard theory after November 2020. Powell has continued to air debunked claims about election-rigging conspiracies but has cited different alleged evidence. Other Trump lawyers would later deny Powell represented the outgoing president.

Bannon, who embraced the Hammer and Scorecard theory in 2020, said he has become skeptical of Montgomery’s claims. “I’m not a believer” in the theory, he said. “I fail to see the evidence.”

Oltmann, the podcaster, now says he doesn’t know for sure if Hammer and Scorecard exist, but that he trusts Mike Lindell. “I still believe there could be a connection” between Montgomery’s technology and election-rigging, he said in an interview.

‘A DERANGED IMAGINATION’

Lindell remains convinced of Montgomery’s stolen-election claims. He’s been hooked on the theory since Jan 9, 2021. That’s when Lindell says he first spoke with Fanning, the writer, as Washington reeled from the US Capitol insurrection three days before.

Lindell said he had an epiphany after listening to Fanning describe the Hammer and Scorecard theory in a phone call. “I said, ‘Wow!’ This would absolutely explain what I couldn’t explain!” Lindell recalled in an interview. “It was done with computers! I knew that was the only explanation.”

By summer 2021, Lindell had announced plans to host a “cyber symposium” that August to prove that China had hacked the election. He promised to release “packet captures” showing actual internet transmissions in which election data was manipulated, and he invited experts to attend and vet the information.

“We’re bringing in all the cyber guys,” Lindell said at a June 2021 rally in Tampa, promising that the packet captures would allow the experts to spot rigged vote counts anywhere in the country, according to a video of the event. “How many votes were flipped here in Tampa?” Lindell asked. “Here you go, boom.”

Lindell never mentioned the data’s connection to Montgomery or Hammer and Scorecard as he marketed the symposium. He said in a recent interview that he worried at the time about the media “attacking Dennis Montgomery and myself” before he could publicly release the data and prove its authenticity.

As Lindell prepared for the August cyber symposium in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, he turned for organizational help to Phil Waldron, a former US Army Colonel and psychological operations expert. Waldron, now a prominent election denier, put together what he called a “red team,” military jargon for a unit that mimics enemy operations to spot weaknesses.

Waldron declined to comment for this story.

One team member was Joshua Merritt, a computer consultant and conspiracy buff.

On Aug. 4, several days before the symposium began, Waldron emailed the team a “slice” of what was purported to be the packet-capture data, according to Merritt and a copy of the email. Merritt said the team worked remotely, communicating through a secure chat board.

Merritt said the data only confused the Red Team members. They couldn’t find the promised packet captures, or “PCAPS.”

“We all came to the assessment very quickly: It did not say what Lindell said it said,” Merritt said. “We realized the PCAP stuff was horseshit.”

When the symposium opened on Aug. 10, more cyber experts arrived to assess the data Lindell had promised to release. One of them was Robert Graham, a cybersecurity consultant and popular blogger on cyber issues. He said he analyzed the material and concluded it was “bunk” and “the product of a deranged imagination.”

Zeidman, the computer forensics specialist, said he came to the symposium as a conservative Trump supporter who was intrigued by Lindell’s claims. He said he and every other expert who attended, including some he described as “world class,” came away disappointed: “I can tell you, unanimously, everybody there concluded that it was bogus.”