The world's bat lands are under attack, seeding risk of a new pandemic. Here's where.

They take flight by the thousands, black clouds of fruit bats flapping above the forest as the last light leaves the sky. Hungry multitudes descend upon fruit trees here and around nearby towns, where forest has been cleared for farms, mines, houses and roads.

Beneath them, on paths and fields trod each morning by farmers and other settlers, the nocturnal foragers leave trails of bodily waste potentially bearing bat viruses: feces, urine and partially eaten, saliva-tainted fruit. Residents at times feed the bats' leftovers to livestock. Sometimes, after cutting away bite marks, they even eat the fruit themselves.

This collision – bats and humans competing for resources on territory long the domain of the bats – could trigger the next pandemic.

Last June, a 26-year-old farmer here named Mahama Faatey died of a mysterious illness after three days of high fever and bleeding from his abdomen, mouth and nose. Lab tests confirmed he had Marburg: a deadly virus found in the Egyptian rousette, a common African fruit bat. Faatey's infant son died of Marburg soon after. Their deaths came out of the blue: This was Marburg's first known appearance in Ghana.

But a Reuters data analysis has found that the area where the farmer lived and worked was among the likeliest places on Earth for such an outbreak. As people destroy bat habitats worldwide, they are unwittingly helping bat-borne viruses mutate, multiply, and infect other species, including homo sapiens.

For millennia, bat viruses lurked across the forests of West Africa and in other undisturbed parts of the world but posed little threat to humanity. No longer, Reuters found. Today, these pathogens represent an epidemiological minefield in 113 countries and on every continent except Antarctica.