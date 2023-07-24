Stellantis, Samsung SDI set plan to build second US battery plant

"This new facility will contribute to reaching our aggressive target to offer at least 25 new battery electric vehicles for the North American market by the end of the decade," Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares said in a statement.

Stellantis, whose brands include Peugeot, Jeep, Ram, Alfa Romeo, Citroen and Opel, has announced plans to reach 100% electric passenger car sales in Europe and 50% car and light truck electric mix in the US by 2030. To achieve that, it has said it wants to secure about 400 GWh of battery capacity.

In 2021, Stellantis said it planned to pump $35 billion into EV production and software globally through 2025. Stellantis said the second US battery plant will be the sixth to support the company's goals.

"The second plant will accelerate our market penetration into the US," Samsung SDI CEO Yoon-ho Choi said in the statement.