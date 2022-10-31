RAB arrests 6 for money laundering through online gambling apps

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested six men for laundering millions of taka to places outside Bangladesh using online gambling apps such as ‘Teen Patti Gold’.

The arrestees have been identified as Jamilur Rashid, 31, Simon Hossain, 29, Md Ridwan Ahmed, 29, Md Rakibul Alam, 29, Md Muntakim Ahmed, 37, and Kayes Uddin Ahmed, 32.

They were arrested from the Mohakhali and Uttara areas of the capital on Sunday night, the elite force said at a media briefing at the RAB Media Centre in Karwan Bazar on Monday.

Jamilur Rashid, CEO of Ulka Games Limited, was identified as the ‘prime suspect’ of the money laundering ring, said Commander Khandaker Al Moin, a RAB spokesman.