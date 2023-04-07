Samsung to cut chip output to ride out downturn; shares rally

Samsung said memory demand had dropped sharply because of a weak global economy and customers slowing purchases as they focused on using up their stocks.

"We are lowering the production of memory chips by a meaningful level, especially that of products with supply secured," it added, in a reference to those with sufficient inventories.

Samsung did not disclose the size of the planned production cut, but it sent a strong signal for a company that had previously said it would make small adjustments like pauses for refurbishing production lines but not a full-blown cut.

"The fact that the No. 1 market share firm is joining production cuts lifted shares... SK Hynix and Micron have declared production cuts, but only Samsung had not, so the market was watching for it," said John Park, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

"Today's production cut signal casts a positive outlook for a memory chip rebound in the second half of the year."

Although cutting short-term production, Samsung said it was still making long-term investments in infrastructure and research to secure needed clean rooms for chip production and expand its technological lead.

It did not say how its 2023 investment plans would be affected, having previously flagged capital spending similar to the 53.1 trillion won investment in 2022.

SK Hynix said in October it would more than halve its capital spending in 2023 versus 2022, while Micron cut fiscal 2023 investment plans by more than 30% in September.