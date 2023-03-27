Blocked, blanked, locked out: Tech stymies South African refugees

As if life weren't hard enough for refugees trying to forge a new life in South Africa, the online system set up to help them has thrown a big, new barrier their way.

Experts say that government technology is not fit for purpose, arbitrarily rejecting pleas for help and slowing aid to eligible refugees and millions of local welfare recipients.

"I was shocked," said Rachel, a social worker whose work integrating refugees in downtown Johannesburg has given her a front-row seat on the system's litany of errors.

Emails often bounce back unanswered, she said.

Automatic, pro-forma replies are spewed out in response to carefully completed extension forms.

Even the costs needed to apply for state permits can be prohibitively high, she said, while many refugees are told to find their way to far-flung offices and apply for aid in person.

It was not supposed to be like this.