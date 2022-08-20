    বাংলা

    Xiaomi posts 20% revenue fall, hurt by China COVID curbs

    Hurt by China COVID curbs, net income of the Chinese company also fell by 67% to 2.08 billion yuan, missing analysts' estimates

    Reuters
    Published : 20 August 2022, 04:02 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2022, 04:02 AM

    China's Xiaomi Corp posted a steep drop in second quarter revenue on Friday as the world's biggest smartphone market shrank, hit by strict COVID restrictions.

    Sales fell 20% year on year to 70.17 billion yuan ($10.31 billion), missing estimates and marking a steeper decline from the previous quarter when the company posted its first revenue drop since listing.

    Net income fell 67% to 2.08 billion yuan, also missing analysts' estimates.

    "In the Chinese market, there was the resurgence of the pandemic, so as a result, demand was difficult and weak," said Xiaomi president Wang Xiang on an earnings call.

    Wang added that rising fuel prices, input costs, and inflation affected overseas sales as well. Net profit fell as a result of pressure to clear inventory via sales and promotions.

    China's consumer consumption has struggled to rebound from the impact of lockdowns in Shanghai and other cities in the first half of the year.

    Data this week showed the world's second largest economy slowed unexpectedly in July as it struggled to shake off the June quarter's hit to growth from COVID restrictions, prompting a central bank rate cut.

    China's long-stagnant smartphone sector has been especially hit by the downturn, with unit shipments down 10% year on year in the second quarter, according to research firm Canalys.

    Xiaomi's smartphone sales, which generate more than half of the company's total revenue, fell 29%.

    In 2021, Xiaomi saw a sales surge after it grabbed market share from rival Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, whose ability to procure components was crippled by US sanctions.

    Yet the bump was short-lived, and the company's stock price has tumbled nearly 40% since the start of 2022, hit by the slowing Chinese economy and weakening overseas growth.

    In India, Xiaomi's strongest market outside of China, the company has been subject to government probes for allegedly dodging tax regulators.

    Indian tax authorities in April seized $725 million in assets from the company, claiming it illegally transferred funds abroad under the guise of royalty payments. Xiaomi has denied any wrongdoing.

    The weak smartphone market in China and globally has led the company to seek new opportunities and it said earlier this month it had started testing self-driving vehicles in select cities in China.

    RELATED STORIES
    Russia to enforce search engine disclaimers on five foreign IT firms
    Russia imposes measures against foreign IT firms
    The regulator, Roskomnadzor, says it is imposing measures against ByteDance's TikTok, Telegram messaging service, Zoom Video Communications, chat tool Discord and Pinterest
    Samsung Elec breaks ground on new chip R&D centre, plans $15bn investment by 2028
    Samsung Elec breaks ground on new chip R&D centre
    The world's largest memory chip maker said the new facility at Giheung, south of Seoul, will lead advanced research on next-generation devices
    Google employees petition bosses for abortion policy changes
    Google employees petition bosses for abortion policy changes
    Alphabet should consider protecting reproductive rights an existential battle, like it did COVID-19, according to the technical programme manager at Alphabet healthcare subsidiary Verily
    Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures, anytime, anywhere
    Bionic hand can be updated with new gestures
    Bionic hands convert electrical impulses from the muscles in the upper arm into movement powered by motors in the hand

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher