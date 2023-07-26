AI lesson for Microsoft and Google: Spend money to make money

Alphabet, however, kept down costs, though not for long. Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat, who will become president and chief investment officer, said delays in data centre construction are why second-quarter capex was lower than expected.



"As far as AI is concerned, while Google may have spent upwards of $200 billion on AI investments over the past decade, much of that isn't necessarily appreciated by users and investors," said Scott Kessler, global sector lead for technology media and telecommunications at Third Bridge.



One advantage Google has, analysts said, is that it has its own custom chip for handling AI work called the Tensor Processor Unit (TPU), which helps lower costs.



Microsoft may be "aggressively buying Nvidia chips, given Microsoft does not have its own silicon as an alternative," said Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell.



But Google conceded that it will buy chips from other companies as well as using its own, and Porat said that spending could put a drag on profit and growth.



"The message on inflexion point was the same," from Microsoft and Google, said Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, "but the difference was Microsoft investors wanted to see more."

