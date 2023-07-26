    বাংলা

    AI lesson for Microsoft and Google: Spend money to make money

    The increase in capital expenditure in the companies is due to the creation of new data centres to support AI.

    Reuters
    Published : 26 July 2023, 06:05 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2023, 06:05 AM

    Artificial intelligence is expected to pay off big for tech giants including Microsoft and Alphabet someday. But expect deeper investments before gains trickle to the bottom line, the companies said on Tuesday.

    Microsoft said costs rose sharply as it built new data centres to support AI and that capital expenditures will continue to rise as it buys chips from the likes of Nvidia Corp to power those data centres.

    Microsoft is bearing AI costs in two ways, analysts said: to power its own products such as its forthcoming $30-a-month Copilot AI assistant, and to serve companies wanting to use its Azure cloud computing services to create AI products.

    Microsoft executives said the service will start generating the bulk of its revenue in the second half of its fiscal 2024 ending June 30.

    "They're buying a bunch of H100s," said Ben Bajarin, chief executive and principal analyst of Creative Strategies, referring to Nvidia's flagship chips for AI.

    "You're probably going to see a similar thing with Amazon if not this quarter then the next quarter because both of them are the clouds that the vast majority of the market is using for training (AI systems) right now."

    Alphabet, however, kept down costs, though not for long. Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat, who will become president and chief investment officer, said delays in data centre construction are why second-quarter capex was lower than expected.

    "As far as AI is concerned, while Google may have spent upwards of $200 billion on AI investments over the past decade, much of that isn't necessarily appreciated by users and investors," said Scott Kessler, global sector lead for technology media and telecommunications at Third Bridge.

    One advantage Google has, analysts said, is that it has its own custom chip for handling AI work called the Tensor Processor Unit (TPU), which helps lower costs.

    Microsoft may be "aggressively buying Nvidia chips, given Microsoft does not have its own silicon as an alternative," said Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell.

    But Google conceded that it will buy chips from other companies as well as using its own, and Porat said that spending could put a drag on profit and growth.

    "The message on inflexion point was the same," from Microsoft and Google, said Gene Munster, managing partner at Deepwater Asset Management, "but the difference was Microsoft investors wanted to see more."

    RELATED STORIES
    The Ericsson logo is seen at the Ericsson's headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018.
    Intel, Ericsson to work together on custom 5G chip
    Intel hopes that working with Ericsson will allow them to regain their lead in the semiconductor market
    The logo of Google is seen at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, June 14, 2023.
    Alphabet profit beats expectations
    Alphabet Exceeded expectations when investors were questioning its ability to keep up with other tech companies amid the AI frenzy
    A Microsoft logo is seen in Los Angeles, California US, Nov 7, 2017.
    Microsoft under fire after hacks of US State and Commerce departments
    Competitors squeezed by Microsoft's security offering are sounding the alarm over how wide swaths of industry and government were effectively putting all their eggs in one basket
    US and Chinese flags are seen in this illustration taken, Jan 30, 2023.
    US considering new restrictions on AI chip exports to China
    The Commerce Department will stop the shipments of chips made by Nvidia and other chip companies to customers in China as early as July

    Opinion

    Chile's leftist leader Boric grapples with thorny tax reform
    Natalia A Ramos Miranda
    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen