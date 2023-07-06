ChatGPT faces 'growing pains' in June

ChatGPT set off a frenzied use of generative AI in daily tasks from writing to coding and reached 100 million monthly active users in January, two months after its launch.

It is the fastest-growing consumer application ever, and now boasts over 1.5 billion monthly visits, one of the top 20 websites in the world.

For instance, ChatGPT has far surpassed Bing, the search engine run by Microsoft which uses OpenAI's technology.

A few ChatGPT competitors, including Google's Bard chatbot, have been launched in the past few months. Microsoft's search engine Bing also provides chatbot powered by OpenAI to users for free.

"I think there are growing pains when you go from zero to 100 million users that quickly. The extraordinarily heavy infrastructure would result in less accuracy. It's a combination of having to change what the model is trained on and having to deal with the potential implications of regulation," said Sarah Hindlian-Bowler, head of Technology Research Americas at Macquarie.