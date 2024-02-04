    বাংলা

    Russian cosmonaut to set record Sunday for most time spent in space

    Upon completion of his fifth space flight, scheduled for Sept 23, Kononenko will have logged 1,110 days in space

    Reuters
    Published : 4 Feb 2024, 07:16 AM
    Updated : 4 Feb 2024, 07:16 AM

    Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko is expected to set a world record on Sunday for the duration of space flights with nearly 2-1/2 years in total, Russian news agencies reported.

    As expected, at 11:30:08 Moscow time (0830:08 GMT), the 59-year-old Kononenko will exceed the achievement of his compatriot Gennady Padalka, who accumulated a total of 878 days, 11 hours, 29 minutes and 48 seconds over five space flights before retiring in 2017, the state news agency TASS reported.

    Kononenko, who is the commander of the Russian space state agency Roscosmos cosmonaut corps, is conducting his fifth space flight. Upon completion of the current expedition, scheduled for Sept 23, Kononenko will have logged 1,110 days in space.

    At the age of 34, Kononenko began training as part of the group of cosmonauts selected for the International Space Station (ISS) programme, according to the European Space Agency's website.

    He went on his first space flight on April 8, 2008, as part of the 17th main expedition of the ISS, returning to Earth on Oct 24, 2008, the Interfax news agency reported.

    The ISS is one of the few international projects on which the United States and Russia still cooperate closely. In December, Roscosmos said that a cross-flight programme with NASA to the ISS had been extended until 2025.

    Relations in other areas between the two countries have broken down since Russia's invasion of Ukraine nearly two years ago, to which Washington responded by sending arms to Kyiv and imposing successive rounds of sanctions on Moscow.

    RELATED STORIES
    BNP's Mirza Abbas shown arrested in 9 more cases
    Mirza Abbas shown arrested in 9 more cases
    His legal team appealed for his arrest in the cases to be officially recorded in order to apply for bail
    Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on Feb 1, 2021, presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Mar 27, 2021.
    Myanmar junta chief under unprecedented pressure
    Min Aung Hlaing finds himself in his weakest position since deposing the democratically elected government of Nobel laureate Suu Kyi
    National flag of Iran
    Iran simultaneously launches three satellites
    One satellite weighing 32 kg (70 pounds) and two nano-satellites of less than 10 kg each were sent to a minimum orbit of 450 km
    Axiom Mission 3 launches to the International Space Station with crew members Commander Michael Lopez-Alegria of the US/Spain, Pilot Walter Villadei of Italy, Mission Specialist Alper Gezeravci of Turkey, and ESA (European Space Agency) project astronaut Marcus Wandt of Sweden, at Cape Canaveral, Florida, US, Jan 18, 2024. REUTERS
    Crew with first Turkish astronaut launched on flight to space station
    The autonomously operated Crew Dragon is expected to reach the International Space Station early on Saturday

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps