Russia fines WhatsApp, Snap and others for storing user data abroad

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in disputes that have escalated since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine on Feb 24.

Moscow's Tagansky District Court fined WhatsApp 18 million roubles ($301,255) for a repeat offence after it incurred a 4 million rouble penalty last August. WhatsApp's fine exceeded the 15 million rouble penalty handed to Alphabet Inc's Google for a repeat infringement last month.

The court fined Tinder owner Match Group 2 million roubles, Snap and Hotels.com, owned by Expedia Group Inc, 1 million roubles, and music streaming service Spotify 500,000 roubles.

Communications regulator Roskomnadzor said the five companies had not provided documents confirming that the storage and processing of Russian users' data was taking place on Russian territory on time.

Expedia Group said in a statement it was reviewing the court's decision, but had no further information to provide.

"However, we can confirm that Hotels.com closed its Russian point of sale on Apr 1, 2022, and no longer collects Russian user data," Expedia said.

The other companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.