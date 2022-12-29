Rising online crackdowns across Asia target citizens, Big Tech

"In some countries, it's about limiting the voice of political dissidents, activists and others critical of the government," said Damar Juniarto, executive director of digital rights group Southeast Asia Freedom of Expression Network (SafeNet).

"But governments also want to control Big Tech firms - they see them as being too powerful, too influential," he said.

'DRACONIAN' TIMEFRAME

More than three-quarters of the world's over 4.5 billion internet users live in countries where authorities punish online expression, according to Freedom House, which ranked China as having the worst environment for internet freedom.

Elsewhere in Asia, Indonesia enacted rules this year to make social media platforms remove content deemed unlawful or that "disturbs public order" within four hours if considered urgent, and 24 hours if not. Those who do not comply could face fines, criminal charges or being blocked in the country.

Its new criminal code has also tightened controls on so-called "fake news" and insulting the president online.

Vietnam's Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung told parliament its new laws were needed, as there was a risk that "false news, if it is handled in a slow manner, will spread very widely." Companies that do not meet the deadlines may have their platforms banned.

Meanwhile, Singapore last month passed an Online Safety Bill that requires social media sites to block "harmful content" within hours, failing which authorities can ask service providers to block access to that content to domestic users.

India said in October it would set up a government panel to examine user complaints about content moderation decisions by social media platforms, sparking concerns about censorship.

And in Thailand, a new law that took effect this month allows authorities to force online service providers and social media platforms to take down content within as little as 24 hours without a court order.

Digital rights groups Access Now and Article 19 said in a statement that the short time-frame for removal is "draconian" and "places unreasonable time pressures on platforms to respond, incentivising them to err on the side of caution".

Thai authorities have said the new rules are needed for national security and "public safety" purposes.