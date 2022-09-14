Google loses challenge against EU antitrust decision, other probes loom

The unit of US tech giant Alphabet had challenged an earlier ruling, but the decision was broadly upheld by Europe's second-highest court in Wednesday's ruling and the fine was reduced only modestly from 4.34 billion euros.

It is a record fine for an antitrust violation. The EU antitrust enforcer has imposed a total of 8.25 billion euros in antitrust fines on the world's most popular internet search engine in three investigations stretching back more than a decade.

This is the second court defeat for Google which lost its challenge to a 2.42 billion euro ($2.42 billion) fine last year, the first of a trio of cases.

"The General Court largely confirms the Commission's decision that Google imposed unlawful restrictions on manufacturers of Android mobile devices and mobile network operators in order to consolidate the dominant position of its search engine," the court said.

"In order better to reflect the gravity and duration of the infringement, the General Court considers it appropriate however to impose a fine of 4.125 billion euros on Google, its reasoning differing in certain respects from that of the Commission," judges said.