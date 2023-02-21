$3.7bn UK mass action against Facebook over market dominance rejected - for now

Facebook on Monday temporarily fought off a collective lawsuit valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users' personal data.

However, a London tribunal gave the proposed claimants' lawyers up to six months to "have another go" at establishing any alleged losses by users.

Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of the Facebook group, faces a mass action brought on behalf of around 45 million Facebook users in Britain.