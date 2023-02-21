    বাংলা

    $3.7bn UK mass action against Facebook over market dominance rejected - for now

    However, a London tribunal gave the plaintiff's lawyers up to six months to file additional evidence

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Feb 2023, 02:36 AM
    Updated : 21 Feb 2023, 02:36 AM

    Facebook on Monday temporarily fought off a collective lawsuit valued at up to 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) over allegations the social media giant abused its dominant position to monetise users' personal data.

    However, a London tribunal gave the proposed claimants' lawyers up to six months to "have another go" at establishing any alleged losses by users.

    Meta Platforms Inc, the parent company of the Facebook group, faces a mass action brought on behalf of around 45 million Facebook users in Britain.

    Legal academic Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, who is bringing the case, says Facebook users were not properly compensated for the value of personal data they had to provide to use the platform.

    Her lawyers last month asked the Competition Appeal Tribunal to certify the case under the UK's collective proceedings regime – which is roughly equivalent to the class action regime in the United States.

    But the Tribunal ruled on Monday that Lovdahl Gormsen's methodology of establishing any losses suffered by Facebook users needed "root-and-branch re-evaluation" for the case to continue.

    Judge Marcus Smith did, however, give Lovdahl Gormsen's lawyers six months to "file additional evidence setting out a new and better blueprint leading to an effective trial".

    A spokesperson for Meta said the company welcomed the decision and referred to its previous statement that the lawsuit is "entirely without merit".

    A spokesperson for Lovdahl Gormsen declined to comment.

    RELATED STORIES
    SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks on a screen during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Spain, Jun 29, 2021.
    US seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data
    The data is used to assess the probability of the launch vehicle colliding with one of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting the Earth
    A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft France headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, Jan 25, 2023.
    Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session
    Microsoft's decision comes days after some media outlets reported that answers from the new Bing search engine were potentially dangerous
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, Oct 28, 2022.
    Twitter to charge users to secure accounts via text message
    The company believes phone-number-based two-factor authentication is being abused by 'bad actors'
    Facebook, Google and Twitter logos are seen in this combination photo from files.
    Google, Twitter, Meta, Apple face tougher EU online content rules
    The new rules label companies with more than 45 million users as very large online platforms and subject to obligations such as risk management and external and independent auditing

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher