LinkedIn ages like fine wine in Microsoft’s cellar

There were good reasons to be skeptical about the transaction at the time. Buying LinkedIn was a bold step for Satya Nadella, who became the software goliath’s third chief executive in early 2014. Under his predecessor, Steve Ballmer, the company’s track record in M&A was terrible, including value-destructive acquisitions of Finnish cellphone maker Nokia and advertising agency aQuantive. Paying a 50% premium for LinkedIn and its 430 million users made it one of the technology industry’s largest deals ever and by far Microsoft’s biggest. The record will stand unless regulators reverse their opposition to last year’s $69 billion agreed takeover of video-game developer Activision Blizzard or courts back it.

The war over the “Call of Duty” maker is just one of many things happening at Microsoft that’s overshadowing LinkedIn. There’s also the fast growth in the Azure and other cloud services divisions and sustained revenue increases in the Office 365 and Windows commercial segments as well as in servers. ChatGPT, the company's AI initiative, is also creating outsized buzz.

Under all that cover, LinkedIn is benefiting from parallel trends. TikTok has chipped away at social networks targeting younger audiences while closer LinkedIn rivals have struggled. User growth has slowed, for example, at Facebook parent Meta Platforms, and revenue declined last year. The company controlled and led by Mark Zuckerberg also is distracted by the multiple trustbusters and other regulators aggressively targeting it.