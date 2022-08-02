Apple is sued by French app developers over app store fees

According to the complaint filed in the federal court in Oakland, California, Apple has abused its monopoly power over app distribution on iOS-based mobile devices by mandating only one app store for those devices.

The plaintiffs said this has enabled the Cupertino, California-based company to charge "supracompetitive" 30% commissions for 14 years, as well as $99 annual fees to app developers, while stifling innovation and consumer choice.

"There is no valid business necessity or pro-competitive justification for Apple's conduct," the complaint said. "Instead, Apple's actions are designed to destroy competition."