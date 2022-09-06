Banned US AI chips in high demand at Chinese state institutes

REPLACEMENTS

The lack of chips from the likes of Nvidia and AMD is likely to hamper efforts at Chinese organisations to cost-effectively carry out the kind of advanced computing used for tasks such as image and speech recognition.

Image recognition and natural language processing are common in consumer applications such as smartphones that can answer queries and tag photos. They also have military uses such as scouring satellite imagery for weapons or bases and filtering digital communications for intelligence-gathering purposes.

Experts said there are few Chinese chipmakers that could readily replace such advanced Nvidia and AMD chips, and buyers could instead use multiple lower-end chips to replicate the processing power.

Reuters could not locate any Chinese government tenders mentioning the other two restricted chips - Nvidia's H100 and AMD's MI250.

But some of the tenders showed, for instance, chip purchases from US technology firm Intel Corp and proposals for purchasing less-sophisticated Nvidia products, underscoring China's reliance on an array of US chip technology.

One tender in May showed the Chinese Academy of Surveying and Mapping, a research institute of the Ministry of Natural Resources, considering an Nvidia AI supercomputer to improve its ability to create three-dimensional images from geographic data.

"The proposed NVIDIA DGX A100 server will be equipped with 8 A100 chips with 40GB memory, which will greatly improve the data-carrying capacity and computing speed, shorten the scientific research process, and get scientific research results faster and better," the tender read.

The National University of Defence and Technology (NUDT), which describes itself as a "military university" and "under the direct leadership of the Central Military Commission", China's top military body, is also among the buyers of A100 chips.

The NUDT, home of Tianhe-2, one of the world's most powerful supercomputers, has been on a US blacklist since 2015 due to national security concerns, eliminating the university's access to the Intel processors it uses in its supercomputers.

One May tender showed the institute planned to buy 24 Nvidia graphics processing units with AI applications. The tender was published again last month, indicating NUDT had not yet found the right deal or supplier.

NUDT did not respond to a request for comment.