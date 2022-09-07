What is expected at Apple's 'Far Out' fall event?

"Apple could choose to increase the price of the Pro models and leave the lower end models unchanged," BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan said.

SATELLITE NETWORK CONNECTIVITY

Satellite network connectivity was one of the test features for iPhone 14 before mass production, said TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate predictions related to Apple's product launches.

The possible feature would allow users to send emergency text messages in situations where they are without a network.

APPLE WATCH

The Watch Series 8 is expected have a bigger display and more health features, including a body-temperature sensor.

The company may also launch a Pro version of the Watch.

AIRPODS PRO 2

The new model will likely feature enhanced sound quality and more sensors. Its case is expected to be water and sweat resistant, with support for magsafe wireless charging.

Some reports suggest the case could have a type-C port.