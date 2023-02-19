    বাংলা

    US seeks $175,000 fine from SpaceX over failure to submit Starlink data

    The data is used to assess the probability of the launch vehicle colliding with one of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting the Earth

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Feb 2023, 04:00 AM
    Updated : 19 Feb 2023, 04:00 AM

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Friday proposed a $175,000 civil penalty against SpaceX for failing to submit some safety data to the agency prior to an August 2022 launch of Starlink satellites.

    The FAA said SpaceX was required to submit the information, known as launch collision analysis trajectory data, directly to the agency at least seven days prior to an attempted launch. The data is used to assess the probability of the launch vehicle colliding with one of the thousands of tracked objects orbiting the Earth. SpaceX has 30 days to respond to the FAA after receiving the penalty notice.

    SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    The proposed penalty is SpaceX's latest bout of tension with the FAA as the Elon Musk-owned company's fast-pace launch business tests U.S. launch and rocket reentry regulations.

    In 2020, the FAA found SpaceX in violation of launch regulations for allowing a prototype of the company's giant Starship rocket to liftoff without securing approval of key data involving the vehicle's potential blast radius.

    RELATED STORIES
    A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft France headquarters in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, Jan 25, 2023.
    Microsoft limits Bing chats to 5 questions per session
    Microsoft's decision comes days after some media outlets reported that answers from the new Bing search engine were potentially dangerous
    A view of the Twitter logo at its corporate headquarters in San Francisco, California, US, Oct 28, 2022.
    Twitter to charge users to secure accounts via text message
    The company believes phone-number-based two-factor authentication is being abused by 'bad actors'
    Facebook, Google and Twitter logos are seen in this combination photo from files.
    Google, Twitter, Meta, Apple face tougher EU online content rules
    The new rules label companies with more than 45 million users as very large online platforms and subject to obligations such as risk management and external and independent auditing
    A 3-D printed figures are seen in front of displayed Tik Tok logo in this picture illustration taken November 7, 2019.
    TikTok planning 2 more data centers in Europe
    TikTok has been seeking to assure governments and regulators that users' personal data cannot be accessed and its content cannot be manipulated by China's Communist Party

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher