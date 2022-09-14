    বাংলা

    EU court's Wednesday ruling on record $4.1bn Google fine may set precedent

    EU court finds the company guilty of using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals

    Reuters
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 06:34 AM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 06:34 AM

    A ruling on Wednesday by Europe's General Court on whether Alphabet's Google should face a record EU antitrust fine of 4.12 billion euro for using its Android mobile operating system to quash rivals could set a precedent for other regulators looking into its business practices.

    Google will be looking to reverse its fortune after losing its challenge to a 2.42-billion-euro fine last year, the first of a trio of cases, while EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager needs a win following setbacks in cases involving other tech giants like Intel and Qualcomm this year.

    The competition chief of the European Commission has cracked down against Big Tech with hefty fines to ensure a level playing field in the 27-country European Union.

    Vestager is currently also investigating Google's digital advertising business, its Jedi Blue ad deal with Meta, Apple's App Store rules, Meta's marketplace and data use and Amazon's online selling and market practices.

    A court judgment against Google, a dominant player in the phone market along with rival Apple, could impact some of these cases, especially in terms of whether the EU antitrust watchdog should take into account the rivalry between the two giants.

    The European Commission in its 2018 decision said Google used Android to cement its dominance in general internet search via payments to large manufacturers and mobile network operators and restrictions.

    Google said it acted like countless other businesses and that such payments and agreements help keep Android a free operating system, criticising the EU decision as out of step with the economic reality of mobile software platforms.

    Pan-European consumer group BEUC, which backs the Commission, pointed to the importance of the court judgment.

    "It is crucially important that the Court confirms that Google's behaviour for all these past years was illegal and cannot continue, thereby ensuring that consumers can benefit from a more open and innovative digital environment," BEUC Director General Monique Goyens said.

    Even if Google wins, it will have to halt the practices singled out by the Commission under landmark tech rules known as the Digital Markets Act that will apply next year, aimed at curbing the powers of US tech giants.

    The parties can appeal on matters of law to the EU Court of Justice, Europe's highest.

    The case is T-604/18 Google vs European Commission.

    RELATED STORIES
    Apple plans to use latest chip tech by Taiwan's TSMC in iPhones, Macs – Nikkei
    Apple plans to use latest chip by TSMC in iPhones
    The A17 mobile processor, which is currently under development, will be mass-produced using TSMC's N3E chipmaking tech
    S Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won over privacy accusations
    S Korea fines Google, Meta billions of won
    The privacy panel said the firms did not clearly inform service users and obtain prior consent when collecting and analysing behavioural information
    Google considers making some Pixel phones in India
    Google considers making Pixel phones in India
    If approved, India production operations will still require import of components from China
    Ubisoft CEO says still open to other partners after Tencent deal
    Still open to other partners after Tencent deal: Ubisoft CEO
    As part of its plan to return to growth, Ubisoft is aiming to deploy its three 'pillar' games - 'Assassin's Creed', 'Far Cry' and 'Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six' - on all digital platforms

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher