New iPhones have Qualcomm satellite modem, new Apple radio chips

The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellular networks but is also capable of using what is called band n53, the frequency band used by satellites from Globalstar.

Globalstar earlier this month announced a deal in which Apple will take up to 85% of Globalstar's satellite network capacity to enable Apple's new emergency messaging feature.

In a statement on Saturday, Apple said there is additional proprietary hardware and software in the iPhone 14 for the new messaging feature.

“iPhone 14 includes custom radio frequency components, and new software designed entirely by Apple, that together enable Emergency SOS via satellite on new iPhone 14 models," Apple said in a statement.

Qualcomm did not immediately respond to a request for comment.