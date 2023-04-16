    বাংলা

    Malaysia plans to set up second 5G network from next year

    Malaysia's 5G roll-out by a state agency has seen repeated delays since its launch because of industry concerns over pricing and transparency

    Reuters
    Published : 16 April 2023, 08:59 AM
    Updated : 16 April 2023, 08:59 AM

    Malaysia plans to introduce a second 5G network from next year, four sources said, in the latest policy shake-up aimed at dismantling monopolies and promoting competition by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's six-month-old administration.

    Malaysia's 5G roll-out by state agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) has seen repeated delays since its launch in December 2021 because of industry concerns over pricing and transparency, as well as worries that a single government-run network would result in a nationalised monopoly.

    Since taking office in November last year, Anwar has ordered reviews of billions of dollars in government projects as he looks to strengthen governance and minimise wasteful spending. He has also vowed to boost competition to ensure better services for the public.

    Anwar's government is now planning to introduce a second 5G network from January 2024 to challenge DNB's lock on the market, four sources familiar with discussions said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

    The communications and digital ministry said no decision has yet been made on 5G.

    "The matter is still under review," Ahmad Firdaus Mohd, press secretary to the communications minister, said in a text message, without elaborating.

    A recommendation by major carriers for a second 5G provider was rejected by the previous government in March last year. DNB deployed its network in late 2021 with the participation of two telecommunications firms on a trial basis.

    After months of protracted talks, all but one of the country's five mobile operators agreed in October to use DNB's network, opening 5G services to more customers.

    The roll-out came under scrutiny again, however, after Anwar took office in November and announced a review of the 5G plan, saying it had not been formulated transparently by the previous administration. DNB denied that claim.

    The plan for a second network will be contingent on DNB and mobile operators ensuring that 5G network coverage reaches the government's target of 80% of the country's populated areas by the end of this year, the sources said.

    A proposal on the plan is expected to be submitted to the cabinet on Wednesday, two of the sources said.

    Four Malaysian telco firms - Maxis Bhd, U Mobile, Telekom Malaysia and YTL Communications - did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    DNB and a fifth firm, CelcomDigi, declined to comment. CelcomDigi directed further queries to the government.

    Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Friday he hoped to raise 5G matters in cabinet this week, media reported. Fahmi also said last week 5G network coverage had reached 55% in populated areas.

    DNB has said a single network would reduce costs, improve efficiency and accelerate the building of infrastructure.

    It was not clear how the proposal for a second 5G network would affect DNB's existing agreements with its development partner Swedish telecoms giant Ericsson, and other mobile operators.

    Three carriers - CelcomDigi, Telekom and YTL - agreed last year to take up a collective 65% stake in the agency, with the government holding the remaining 35%.

    Two major mobile operators - Maxis and U Mobile - declined to take up equity in DNB, reports said.

    U Mobile later joined other telco firms in signing up to access DNB's 5G network. Maxis has said it will wait until the government review of DNB is completed.

    RELATED STORIES
    A general view of Malaysia's Parliament House in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Apr 3, 2023.
    Malaysia scraps mandatory death penalty, natural-life prison terms
    Malaysia's move comes even as some Southeast Asian neighbours have stepped up use of capital punishment, with Singapore last year executing 11 people for drug offences
    A North Korea flag flutters next to concertina wire at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia March 9, 2017.
    N Korea fires missiles as US aircraft carrier set to arrive in South
    The missiles appear to have landed outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, the Japanese government said
    A general view of city skyline including Malaysia's landmark Petronas Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Feb 3, 2023.
    WB raises 2023 growth outlook in developing East Asia as China reopens
    The stronger forecast was due to China's reopening, which the World Bank expects will help its economy rebound to 5.1% from 3% last year
    Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim attends a wreath-laying ceremony at Rizal Park, in Manila, Philippines, Mar 2, 2023.
    Malaysia says it will protect its rights in S China Sea
    The country comes with the commitment after China expressed concern about Malaysian energy projects in a part of the sea that China also claims

    Opinion

    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global diesel prices fall as economic slowdown intensifies
    John Kemp