Malaysia plans to set up second 5G network from next year

Malaysia plans to introduce a second 5G network from next year, four sources said, in the latest policy shake-up aimed at dismantling monopolies and promoting competition by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's six-month-old administration.

Malaysia's 5G roll-out by state agency Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) has seen repeated delays since its launch in December 2021 because of industry concerns over pricing and transparency, as well as worries that a single government-run network would result in a nationalised monopoly.

Since taking office in November last year, Anwar has ordered reviews of billions of dollars in government projects as he looks to strengthen governance and minimise wasteful spending. He has also vowed to boost competition to ensure better services for the public.

Anwar's government is now planning to introduce a second 5G network from January 2024 to challenge DNB's lock on the market, four sources familiar with discussions said, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

The communications and digital ministry said no decision has yet been made on 5G.