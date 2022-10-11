Some Apple workers in Australia vote to strike over pay, benefits

The strike would be the first for Apple in Australia, according to the RAFFWU, and widens the company's global exposure to collective bargaining just as soaring cost-of-living pressures prompt US employees of Apple and other large firms like Amazon.com Inc unionise.

In Australia, Apple set off a round of union talks by proposing in August a new set of locked-in wage rises and conditions. The RAFFWU and two other unions went to an industrial arbiter in September seeking more time to negotiate, which was granted, the unions and Apple have said.

"We've come to the end of that today and we still aren't anywhere near a satisfactory agreement, so last night members unanimously endorsed that path," RAFFWU federal secretary Josh Cullinan told Reuters by phone.

"When large groups of workers walk off, that will have an impact."

RAFFWU-represented workers in most Australian Apple stores would strike but the impact would be strongest in outlets with more representation, Cullinan said.