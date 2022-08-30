Australia demands Apple, Meta, Microsoft share anti-abuse steps, threatens fines

An Australian regulator sent legal letters to Facebook owner Meta Platforms, Apple Inc and Microsoft Corp demanding they share their strategies for stamping out child abuse material on their platforms or face fines.

The e-Safety Commissioner, a body set up to protect internet users, said it used laws which took effect in January to compel the technology giants to disclose measures they were taking to detect and remove abuse material within 28 days. If they did not, the companies would each face a fine of $383,000 per day.