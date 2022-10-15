Apple workers vote to unionise second US store

Apple Inc retail workers voted to form a union at an Oklahoma location, the US National Labour Relations Board (NLRB) said on Friday, making it the tech giant's second US store to organise.

Employees at the Apple Penn Square store in Oklahoma City voted 56 to 32 in support of joining the Communications Workers of America Union (CWA), securing the needed majority, according to a tally by the NLRB.

The move to organise spread to new industries during the pandemic, sparked by concerns about workplace safety. Momentum has continued at companies including Amazon.com Inc and Starbucks Corp and others.

The workers, who call themselves the Penn Square Labor Alliance, sought to join the CWA to address concerns including fair compensation, career development and COVID-19 health and safety concerns.