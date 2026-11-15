November 16, 2026

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Bessent says Nvidia must 'go outside the company' to find new CEO

The US Treasury secretary calls for a dramatic shake-up at the chipmaker following Huang's departure

Bessent says Nvidia must &#039;go outside the company&#039; to find new CEO
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks during the National Committee on US-China Relations 60th Anniversary Gala Dinner in New York City, US, Nov 10, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters

Published : 15 Nov 2026, 11:24 PM

Updated : 15 Nov 2026, 11:24 PM

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Sunday said Nvidia needs to "go outside the company" as it seeks a new chief executive after Jensen Huang abruptly stepped down last week.

Huang stepped down on Thursday after revelations of extramarital affairs, including one involving a suspected Chinese spy, plunging the chipmaker into crisis.

"This makes me think that as the board conducts a search for a new leader that they need to go outside the company, that just (with) what was going on inside the company, they need a dramatic shakeup," Bessent told Fox News' "Sunday Morning Futures" show.

Bessent also said Nvidia's board and outside counsel needed to answer, within the next 10 days, questions about the company's culture of compliance with export restrictions.

Nvidia's board has approached British chipmaker Arm Holdings CEO Rene Haas in its search for a potential replacement for Huang, the Financial Times said on Friday.

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