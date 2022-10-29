    বাংলা

    'Golden parachutes' for 3 fired Twitter executives worth $122m

    Parag Agrawal's so-called 'golden parachute' is valued at $57.4 million, while Ned Segal's was $44.5 million and Vijaya Gadde's was $20 million

    Reuters
    Published : 29 Oct 2022, 02:36 AM
    Updated : 29 Oct 2022, 02:36 AM

    Three top executives of Twitter Inc fired by new owner Elon Musk stand to receive separation payouts totaling some $122 million, research firm Equilar said on Friday.

    Musk fired Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal, and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde, according to people familiar with the matter. He had accused them of misleading him and Twitter investors over the number of fake accounts on the platform.

    In an email, Equilar, known for its research on executive compensation, valued Agrawal's so-called "golden parachute" at $57.4 million, while Segal's was $44.5 million and Gadde's was $20 million.

    Twitter representatives did not respond to questions.

    In addition to those payouts, the three executives also will receive a collective $65 million from Musk in exchange for shares they held in the company he has now taken private.

    Gadde's stake was the most valuable, worth $34.8 million based on the final sale price of $54.20 per share, followed by $22 million for Segal and $8.4 million for Agrawal.

    Agrawal, previously Twitter's chief technology officer, was named CEO last November. His total compensation for 2021 was $30.4 million, according to a Twitter securities filing, largely in stock awards.

    Major payouts to executives tied to changes in control of a company are common to smooth ownership transitions but can be controversial.

    Twitter's filing states that payouts during a change in control event "maximize stockholder value and maintain executive focus."

    Payouts would include 100% of an executive's annual base salary, healthcare premiums, and accelerated vesting of equity awards, the filing states.

    Equilar director of research Courtney Yu said the fired Twitter executives "should be getting these payments unless Elon Musk had cause for termination, with cause in these cases usually being that they broke the law or violated company policy."

    RELATED STORIES
    Representative image
    Metaverse opens up new world of cybercrime: Interpol
    Phishing and scams could operate differently when augmented reality and virtual reality are involved
    A woman holds her new Apple iPhone 5S after buying it at an Apple Store at Tokyo's Ginza shopping district September 20, 2013.
    Apple earnings rise as economic gloom hits tech
    Although iPhone sales were not as strong as some analysts had targeted, they were still a record for the September quarter
    A logo of Meta Platforms Inc. is seen at its booth, at the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups, at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France Jun 17, 2022.
    Tech rout widens as Meta sinks after results
    The Facebook parent sank 20% after its costly metaverse bets and the impact of soaring inflation on ad spending spooked investors
    Men take selfies in front of a sign of Meta, the new name for the company formerly known as Facebook, at its headquarters in Menlo Park, California, US, Oct 28, 2021.
    Turkish competition board fines Meta $18.6m
    The company had obstructed competitors by merging data collected through its core services Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, Turkish authority says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher