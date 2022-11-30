Australians fear for privacy as hackers steal personal data

Medibank, which refused to pay a ransom to the hackers, said it was continuously monitoring its network for any suspicious activity, and had added "detection and forensics capability" across its systems to prevent further incidents.

DATA COLLECTION LIMITS

The hack of Medibank data came just weeks after Optus, Australia's second-largest telecoms company, disclosed a hack of personal data from up to 10 million accounts. Telstra, the nation's largest telecoms firm, also said it was hit by a "small data breach".

While the amended privacy legislation is a "positive" move, it falls short of a "fundamental paradigm shift" that is needed to limit the amount of data collected, said David Lindsay, a professor at the University of Technology Sydney.

"Increasing penalties is obviously a stop-gap measure. It will not address the problems associated with a data privacy regime that is hopelessly out-of-date," he said.

He called for "serious implementation of the data minimisation principle" to ensure personal data is only collected when it is directly relevant and necessary.

People should also have the right to have their personal information deleted, especially when they cease to be customers, Lindsay added.

Currently, there is no limit on how long companies in Australia can retain customer data. This has come under scrutiny in the wake of the recent breaches, with victims complaining that their data had been kept even though they had not been customers for years.

In Emma's case, data belonging to her family members - including her stepfather, who took his own life several years ago - was also stolen in the hack.

"All that information is potentially held by the hackers ... and he hadn't been a customer of Medibank for years. It's just very distressing," she said.

'VULNERABLE TO ABUSE'

Cyberattacks against Australia by criminals and state-sponsored groups jumped during the last financial year, with one attack reported every seven minutes, according to a government report released earlier this month.

The Australian Cyber Security Centre received 76,000 cybercrime reports last financial year, up 13% from the previous period, according to its annual cyber threat report, which blamed most major incidents on inadequate software updates.

This is all the more reason to limit the collection of personal information and the duration for which it can be kept, said Niloufer Selvadurai, a professor of technology law at Macquarie University.

"If we can limit the collection of personal information, we can lessen the magnitude of the effects of a data breach, which is pretty well inevitable," she said.

The Privacy Act allows companies to collect personal information when it is "reasonably necessary", but Selvadurai said that definition was too broad, making it "vulnerable to abuse by data collectors".