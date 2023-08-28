Tesla braces for its first trial involving Autopilot fatality

STAKES HIGHER FOR TESLA

The stakes for Tesla are much higher in the September and October trials, the first of a series related to Autopilot this year and next, because people died.

"If Tesla backs up a lot of wins in these cases, I think they're going to get more favourable settlements in other cases," said Matthew Wansley, a former General Counsel of nuTonomy, an automated driving startup and Associate Professor of Law at Cardozo School of Law.

On the other hand, "a big loss for Tesla - especially with a big damages award" could "dramatically shape the narrative going forward," said Bryant Walker Smith, a law professor at the University of South Carolina.

In court filings, the company has argued that Lee consumed alcohol before getting behind the wheel and that it is not clear whether Autopilot was on at the time of the crash.

Jonathan Michaels, an attorney for the plaintiffs, declined to comment on Tesla’s specific arguments, but said "We're fully aware of Tesla's false claims including their shameful attempts to blame the victims for their known defective autopilot system."

In the Florida case, Banner's attorneys also filed a motion arguing punitive damages were warranted. The attorneys have deposed several Tesla executives and received internal documents from the company that they said show Musk and engineers were aware of and did not fix shortcomings.

In one deposition, former executive Christopher Moore testified there are limitations to Autopilot, saying it "is not designed to detect every possible hazard or every possible obstacle or vehicle that could be on the road," according to a transcript reviewed by Reuters.

In 2016, a few months after a fatal accident where a Tesla crashed into a semi-trailer truck, Musk told reporters that the automaker was updating Autopilot with improved radar sensors that likely would have prevented the fatality.

But Adam (Nicklas) Gustafsson, a Tesla Autopilot systems engineer who investigated both accidents in Florida, said that in the almost three years between that 2016 crash and Banner’s accident, no changes were made to Autopilot’s systems to account for cross-traffic, according to court documents submitted by plaintiff lawyers.

The lawyers tried to blame the lack of change on Musk. "Elon Musk has acknowledged problems with the Tesla autopilot system not working properly," according to plaintiffs' documents. Former Autopilot engineer Richard Baverstock, who was also deposed, stated that "almost everything" he did at Tesla was done at the request of "Elon," according to the documents.

Tesla filed an emergency motion in court late on Wednesday seeking to keep deposition transcripts of its employees and other documents secret. Banner’s attorney, Lake "Trey" Lytal III, said he would oppose the motion.

"The great thing about our judicial system is Billion Dollar Corporations can only keep secrets for so long," he wrote in a text message.